José Mourinho banned 4 games for verbally abusing referee in stadium garage
José Mourinho was banned from four European games by UEFA on Wednesday for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla.
Footage circulated after the May 31 final of the Roma coach approaching English referee Anthony Taylor in the garage in Budapest and calling him a "disgrace" with an expletive.
Roma lost a penalty shootout to Sevilla after a 1-1 draw which was the Italian club's last chance to qualify for the Champions League next season
Mourinho is set to serve the ban in the Europa League group stage starting in September, after being found guilty of "directing abusive language at a match official," UEFA said in a statement announcing its disciplinary panel's verdict.
The ban is double the minimum two-game ban required by UEFA disciplinary rules.
One day after the final, Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.
UEFA also fined Roma 50,000 euros and will block the club selling tickets for its next away game in the Europa League. The charges included "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances," UEFA said.
Roma must also contact the Hungarian soccer federation to settled damages caused by its fans at Puskas Arena.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
