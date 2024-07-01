UEFA Euro
Jayson Tatum reportedly agrees to largest contract in NBA history to stay with Celtics
Updated Jul. 1, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET

Jayson Tatum has signed a five-year, $314 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the highest-paid player in NBA history, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday.

Tatum, 26, is entering the final years of a five-year, $163 million contract extension he signed with Boston in 2020. Tatum will make $51.4 million next season under his new extension and $71.4 million in the final year for an average of $62.8 million annually.

Tatum is coming off of a championship run with the Celtics in which he averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 19 postseason games. He was voted an All-Star for the fifth time in his seven-year career and made the All-NBA First Team for the third time. The Celtics drafted Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This is a developing story.

