James Maddison withdrawn from England squad due to serious ankle injury
James Maddison withdrawn from England squad due to serious ankle injury

Published Nov. 10, 2023 7:19 p.m. ET

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of an ankle injury that will likely keep him sidelined until January.

The playmaker was injured in the first half of Tottenham’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday.

Spurs confirmed on Friday that Maddison will stay with the team for rehabilitation.

England hosts Malta on Nov. 17 and plays in North Macedonia three days later. The Three Lions have already qualified for next year’s tournament in Germany.

Maddison’s injury is "a lot worse than we thought," Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said. "He’ll be out "probably into the new year."

Spurs center-back Micky van de Ven injured his hamstring in the same game and also won’t return before January, the manager said.

Tottenham plays at Wolverhampton on Saturday. Postecoglou’s team trails league-leading Manchester City by one point.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

