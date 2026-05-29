Guardiola? Fàbregas? Italy Coach Says Deep Changes Needed After World Cup Failure

Interim Italy manager Silvio Baldini has launched a fiery critique against the administration of the national game while warning the federation against pursuing unrealistic managerial targets. The veteran coach expressed deep frustration over systemic issues ahead of the national team's upcoming friendly fixtures, calling for local leadership to rebuild the setup.

Baldini demands structural reform

While other countries are preparing for the World Cup, the Azzurri meet for the first time under Baldini for the upcoming friendly encounters against Luxembourg and Greece. Speaking at a press conference before the opening training session, the interim head coach demanded a complete overhaul of the domestic game's hierarchy.

The national side remains without a permanent successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down from his post after failing to guide the nation to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Interim boss targets boardrooms

With the nation still reeling from their failure to qualify for the summer tournament, the current caretaker did not hold back when analysing the deep-seated structural issues currently plaguing the domestic game. Speaking candidly about his thoughts on Italian football, Baldini stated: "Italian football is in the hands of managers who think only of their own interests, not the growth of the game. They focus on trading older players, not young ones, because this helps them further their own interests. I can't deny it; I've always said this. I call some people 'scammers,' and they often hold the reins of this game. Until we have serious managers, it will be a problem."

Unattainable managerial targets dismissed

Several names have been linked with the vacant role, including Antonio Conte following his recent departure from Napoli. Dismissing grand ambitions of attracting individuals like Fabregas, who guided Como to the Champions League, or Guardiola, who recently ended a decade of success at Manchester City, Baldini stated: "If I had to choose, I'd go for coaches with solid resumes.

"There's no point in mentioning unattainable names like Guardiola or Fabregas; in Italy we have plenty of skilled coaches, and the ones we hear about are absolutely capable of giving the team a strong identity. As for me, I hope whoever arrives sees me as a useful resource and not a hindrance."

Azzurri navigate transitional phase

The federation faces immediate pressure to secure a permanent appointment to avoid further stagnation following their recent qualification failure. While the hierarchy assesses its options, the playing squad must maintain focus on the pitch during the current international window. These consecutive friendly fixtures against Luxembourg and Greece present a vital testing ground for the players to establish a definitive tactical identity before a new long-term regime officially takes charge.