UEFA Euro Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini joins FOX Sports as analyst for UEFA EURO 2024 Published May. 1, 2024 3:43 p.m. ET

FOX Sports, America's new English-language home for UEFA Euro 2024, announced Wednesday that legendary Italian center-back Giorgio Chiellini will join the network's broadcast team this summer as a studio analyst. This will mark Chiellini's broadcast debut with FOX Sports.

During Chiellini's storied 18-year career with the Italian national team, he earned 117 caps and, most notably, was Italy's captain during their UEFA Euro 2020 title run. He was named Defender of the Tournament following the team's triumph at Wembley Stadium.

"The UEFA EURO is of massive importance and is a tournament that will always be special to me, so I was honored when I received the call with the opportunity to commentate," Chiellini said. "I'm very proud to be a part of the FOX Sports family around a competition this big, and I look forward to being serious, but also having some fun at the desk, while continuing to be a part of growing the beautiful game here in the United States."

Chiellini announced his retirement from professional soccer in December 2023, following two successful seasons in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC. In January, LAFC announced Chiellini would be returning to the club as a player development coach.

Prior to joining LAFC, Chiellini was a defensive staple in Italy with Juventus, spending 18 years with the Serie A powerhouse. He was an instrumental part of an unprecedented run between 2011 and 2020 that saw Juventus win nine straight Serie A titles. His 561 matches played rank third on Juventus' all-time appearance list, and he was awarded Serie A Defender of the Year three years in a row, from 2008 to 2010. His career also included stints at Fiorentina, Roma and Livorno, where he began his club career in 2000.

UEFA Euro 2024 begins Friday, June 14 at noon ET on FOX, when host nation Germany opens group stage play vs. Scotland. The full lineup of broadcasters, which includes a number of new faces joining FOX Sports, will be announced in the weeks ahead.

