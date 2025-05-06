UEFA Champions League Inter Milan stuns Barcelona in epic comeback, returns to Champions League final Published May. 6, 2025 6:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Barcelona’s return to the Champions League final will have to wait.

After erasing an Inter Milan lead on Tuesday for the third time across the two-legged semifinals, Barça took its first lead of the total-goals-wins series and then almost immediately squandered it, conceding twice more to the hosts in Milan’s famed San Siro Stadium and losing in extra time 4-3 and 7-6 on aggregate.

Still, it’s hard to say that Inter didn’t deserve its victory. The Nerazzurri were unlucky not to leave Spain with a win in last week’s opener, but the 3-3 tie in Barcelona meant all they had to do was win Tuesday’s rematch — Inter went into the decisive contest having never lost a Champions League semi at home — to return to the biggest stage in global club soccer for the second time in three seasons.

Here’s how Tuesday’s epic semifinal second leg shook out.

Play of the game

Barcelona had one foot in the final in second-half stoppage time as they nursed a 3-2 lead in the game and a 6-5 advantage overall. Inter center back Francesco Acerbi had other ideas. With three of the five minutes of second-half stoppage time in the books and Barça’s bench ready to run onto the field in celebration, Acerbi saved his side when he raced forward and poked home the equalizer from the doorstep following a square pass from Denzel Dumfries:

Turning point

The final twist of this roller-coaster home-and-home didn’t arrive until the 189th minute of the series. That’s when Inter’s Davide Frattesi scored the 13th and decisive goal of the two legs to send the defending Italian champions into the final.

Key stat

When Raphinha put Barça ahead on Tuesday with just three minutes of regular time remaining, it marked the first time they had led over the two games. It didn’t last long — Acerbi’s leveler came just six minutes later, swinging the momentum again and sending the match to extra time.

What’s next for Barcelona?

Barça has only itself to blame for falling behind twice and settling for the 3-3 tie in front of its home supporters in last week’s first leg in Catalonia. But despite not reaching the European final for the first time in a decade, the club took a clear step forward this season under German manager Hans Flick. This was Barça's first semifinal appearance since 2019. The Blaugrana are also in pole position to win Spain’s La Liga, leading rivals Real Madrid by four points with four league matches left to play.

The first of those comes on Sunday against — who else? — Los Blancos, who would love nothing more than to beat Barça for the first time in 2024-25.

What’s next for Inter Milan?

The Nerazzurri are headed back to the biggest match in the club game for the second time since 2023. Inter, which narrowly lost to Manchester City in Istanbul two years ago despite registering twice as many shots as the victors, will face either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the May 31 final in Munich. PSG leads the Gunners 1-0 on aggregate heading into Wednesday’s decider at the Parc des Princes.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

