Messi, Inter Miami Suffer Early Season Setback After Sergio Reguilón's Injury

Inter Miami's preseason has suffered an early setback after the club confirmed that Spanish left back Sergio Reguilón sustained a significant knee injury during the friendly against Alianza Lima. While surgery has been avoided, his availability for the MLS season opener remains uncertain as recovery timelines are evaluated.

Reguilón suffers Grade 2 sprain

Inter Miami’s preseason preparations have been disrupted by an injury to one of their marquee offseason additions. The club announced Reguilón suffered a Grade 2 sprain in his right knee following medical evaluations conducted after the preseason opener against Alianza Lima. The Spanish defender sustained a partial ligament tear. While the injury does not require surgical intervention, the club confirmed that no definitive timeline has been set for his return, as his recovery will be assessed week by week.

Out for two to six weeks

Grade 2 knee sprains typically sideline players for several weeks, with recovery often ranging between two and six weeks depending on progression. Initial treatment focuses on reducing swelling and stabilizing the joint, followed by rehabilitation work and a gradual return to full training.

Miami preseason underway

Inter Miami endured a rough start to 2026, falling 3-0 in their preseason opener to Alianza Lima during Noche Blanquiazul in Peru. Paolo Guerrero led the way with a first-half brace, while Lionel Messi and company struggled to create clear chances in a disappointing night that set an early warning tone for the MLS side.

MLS opener in doubt

The main question for Inter Miami now is whether Reguilón will be fit in time for the start of the 2026 MLS season, when the defending champions are scheduled to face LAFC on Feb. 21. Avoiding a more serious injury, such as an ACL tear, is seen internally as a positive outcome, but his status for the early weeks of the season remains uncertain.