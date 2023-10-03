FIFA Men's World Cup Inter Miami aims to set up Barca farewell match for Messi Published Oct. 3, 2023 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi had an unceremonious goodbye from FC Barcelona in 2021. Inter Miami is looking to rectify that.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas is trying to set up a tribute match against Barcelona so that both Messi and fans can have a proper farewell, he told Marca.

"I gave [Messi] my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years so that he has the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona," Mas said to the Spanish newspaper.

"Inter Miami will go [to Barcelona] or we will have some kind of match. Messi's departure from Barcelona was not to his liking, he could not say goodbye to his club, which welcomed him as a child, and I think the circumstances were not what Lionel wanted."

Messi, who first joined Barcelona as a youth player in 2003, spent 18 years total with the Spanish powerhouse, scoring a club-record 672 goals during his time with the senior team. He's also played the most games in Barcelona's history, helping the club win 34 titles during his time there. He also won seven Ballon d'Or trophies over his time with Barcelona.

The Argentinian star's time with Barcelona came to an end in August 2021 when the two sides were unable to agree to a new deal, paving the way for him to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. After Messi's relationship with the French club deteriorated, there were discussions of him returning to Barcelona before he agreed to a record contract with Inter Miami in June.

Lionel Messi scores his 10th goal in seven matches for Inter Miami

Despite Messi opting to sign elsewhere over the summer, Barcelona has also expressed an interest in hosting Inter Miami for a farewell match. Shortly after Messi's decision to join Inter Miami, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said that the re-opening of Spotify Camp Nou following renovations would be an "excellent" date for Messi's return match. Renovations are expected to be complete by the start of the 2025-26 season.

In the meantime, Messi has taken over the MLS and soccer in the United States. He's scored 11 goals in the 12 matches he's played with Inter Miami, which has yet to lose in matches he's played in and won the Leagues Cup in August.

Mas has noticed the impact Messi has made on not just his club, but also the entire league.

"I think everything has changed with him," Mas told Marca. "The MLS is another. Every time we play away from home, the stadiums are full.

"The reception for Lionel has been extraordinary. The game in New York, with almost 30,000 fans and 80% shouting Messi's name ... there were Albiceleste and pink Inter Miami T-shirts. ... It shocked me, I wasn't expecting that. There will be a before and after Messi's arrival to the MLS."

The madness surrounding Messi has been on a brief pause recently though. The World Cup winner has been sidelined for Inter Miami's last three games due to a leg injury, missing crucial time as the club tries to make a push for the MLS playoffs.

Messi returned to practice on Tuesday. Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino declined to provide any timetable regarding Messi when he spoke with reporters before the practice session.

The team plays at Chicago on Wednesday. Messi has been listed as day-to-day for much of the past month and barely has played in that span.

The 36-year-old Messi has missed four of Inter Miami's last five matches, plus another for Argentina in that span because of what was first called fatigue — by both his club and country — and has evolved from there. The only game he didn't miss during that stretch was a 37-minute appearance against Toronto on Sept. 20, and he had to leave that match before halftime because of a hamstring issue.

Bigger issue: Lionel Messi not playing OR his pizza order?

Messi made an appearance Monday night at the team's stadium to promote the launch of a children's menu bearing his name at some Hard Rock properties around the world. He was not made available for comment to most media outlets that were in attendance at the event, and no update on his injury was provided.

Inter Miami enters the week 13th in the Eastern Conference, four spots and four points out of the last playoff spot from that side of MLS. A loss on Wednesday would not eliminate Inter Miami from the playoff mix, but it would put a significant dent in the team's postseason hopes.

After that match at Chicago, Inter Miami has three MLS games remaining — Saturday at home against Cincinnati, a rescheduled match at home against Charlotte on Oct. 18 and the finale at Charlotte on Oct. 21.

Inter Miami is 1-2-2 in its five matches without Messi since he joined the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

