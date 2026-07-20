Spain's Rodri 'Shocked' After Winning World Cup Golden Ball Award

Spain captain Rodri has opened up on his emotional journey from a devastating knee injury to lifting the 2026 World Cup trophy in North America. The Manchester City midfielder was named the tournament's best player after leading La Roja to a historic victory over Argentina in the final.

A Comeback For The Ages

Rodri has revealed his disbelief after captaining Spain to World Cup glory following a grueling recovery from a serious knee injury. The 30-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in September 2024, just weeks before he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

The midfield general was officially named the best player at the 2026 World Cup, beating out Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to the Golden Ball. Reflecting on his personal battle to reach the summit of the game again, Rodri said: "We're a bit shocked right now, even myself. I cannot express with words. I think now we're like in a cloud but, for me, it's been a very tough time.

"I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity. When you go down, you can rise again. This is my philosophy for my entire life."

Gratitude And Self-Belief

The Spain skipper was quick to acknowledge the support system that helped him return to the pitch, but he also highlighted the internal mental strength required to overcome such a significant physical setback.

Having led his nation to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final, Rodri’s leadership was praised by teammates and coaching staff alike.

Speaking to FOX Sports after the trophy presentation, Rodri offered a candid assessment of his journey, stating: "Of course, sometimes things go well, things go wrong, but always the positiveness. I said to the lads before the game, 'we have to go for the game.' We need to face them, we have to look to their eyes. We want this game.

"And then life gives you the World Cup or not, but we were brave and I was brave in that moment I was down, so I want to thank all the people that helped me. But I want to thank myself, to be honest, in those moments."

Breaking Records On The World Stage

Beyond individual accolades, Rodri’s leadership has helped this Spanish generation etch their names into the history books. By defeating Argentina, Spain officially set a new unbeaten record in international football, reaching 38 matches without defeat.

Rodri believes the key to their success in North America was the maturity the squad developed since their victory in Berlin two years ago.

"I think the gap of improvement from the Euros, it was the way this team is matured," the captain explained. "It's built on the game, it's built on every single day. We faced very different opponents, of course, lots of European opponents, but different moments, different type of games.

"And we managed to play all of them, so I think we grow in this sense and this talks about a generation that is making history for our country, as you can see, but also in the way we did it."

Building A Dynasty

The victory in the 2026 final marks Spain’s second men’s World Cup title, following their initial success in 2010.

While the Manchester City star was the individual standout, the collective effort under De la Fuente has been the hallmark of their campaign. The team displayed remarkable defensive rigidity, conceding only one goal throughout the entire tournament while maintaining their signature possession-based style.

For Rodri, the focus now turns to his club future as his contract at the Etihad Stadium enters its final year, but his legacy with the national team is already beyond reproach. He has become the heartbeat of a side that balances tactical discipline with flair.