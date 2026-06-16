Mexico vs. South Korea: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Mexico and South Korea meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium.

Mexico won their opening match against South Africa, with Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones each scoring and the side keeping a clean sheet. South Korea also won their opener, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu each finding the net.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea

Javier Hernández REACTS to Mexico’s win over South Africa | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the postgame analysis from Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ opening match.

Mexico vs. South Korea Odds

Mexico World Cup Schedule

South Korea World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Mexico vs. South Korea and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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