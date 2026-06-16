FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. South Korea: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 18, 2026 9:01 a.m. ET
Mexico and South Korea meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium.
Mexico won their opening match against South Africa, with Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones each scoring and the side keeping a clean sheet. South Korea also won their opener, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu each finding the net.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea
- When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Javier Hernández REACTS to Mexico’s win over South Africa | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Mexico vs. South Korea Odds
Mexico World Cup Schedule
- June 18: Watch Mexico vs South Korea - Guadalajara Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Czechia vs Mexico - Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
South Korea World Cup Schedule
- June 18: Watch Mexico vs South Korea - Guadalajara Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch South Africa vs South Korea - Monterrey Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Mexico vs. South Korea and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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