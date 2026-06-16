FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. Qatar: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 18, 2026 6:11 a.m. ET
Canada and Qatar meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.
Canada drew their opening match 1-1, with Cyle Larin finding the net. Qatar also drew their opener 1-1.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar
- When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Canada vs. Qatar Odds
Canada World Cup Schedule
- June 18: Watch Canada vs Qatar - BC Place Vancouver (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Switzerland vs Canada - BC Place Vancouver (3 p.m. ET)
Qatar World Cup Schedule
- June 18: Watch Canada vs Qatar - BC Place Vancouver (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar - Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Canada vs. Qatar and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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