Canada vs. Qatar: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Jun. 18, 2026 6:11 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 18, 2026 6:11 a.m. ET

Canada and Qatar meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

Canada drew their opening match 1-1, with Cyle Larin finding the net. Qatar also drew their opener 1-1.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar

When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Canada vs. Qatar Odds

Canada World Cup Schedule

Qatar World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Canada vs. Qatar and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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