Hercules Scores Winner in 70th Minute, Fluminense Beats Al Hilal 2-1 to Advance
Hercules Scores Winner in 70th Minute, Fluminense Beats Al Hilal 2-1 to Advance

Published Jul. 4, 2025 6:05 p.m. ET

Hercules came off the bench and scored in the 70th minute to lift Fluminense past Al Hilal, 2-1, in a Club World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday.

Physical play resulted in a pair of yellow cards against both sides as they vied for scoring chances in the first half in front of a crowd of 43,091 at Camping World Stadium.

Fluminense struck first after a poor clearance from Al Hilal allowed Brazillian midfielder Martinelli to find the back of the net.

The second half opened with an emphatic response from Al Hilal, who had not lost a match in the tournament. Marcos Leonardo, who scored the winner in a 4-3 surprise victory over Manchester City, scored in the 51st minute to tie the game at 1.

Hercules, a halftime substitution, scored the tiebreaker and secured a semifinal round berth for Fluminense.

Key moment

Al Hilal was awarded a penalty kick in the first half, but head referee Danny Makkelie overturned the decision after consulting VAR.

Takeaways

Fluminense moves on to the semifinal against the winner of the Chelsea-Palmerias match later Friday in Philadelphia. The semifinal match will be held Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

