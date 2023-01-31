Paris SG
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris SG

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

15 hours ago

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs.

Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, but there was no word on the expected arrival — also on loan — of Ziyech.

According to newspaper L’Equipe, both clubs reached an agreement but the signing of Ziyech was not immediately validated by the French league because Chelsea submitted some documents too late.

PSG is counting on Ziyech to add some creativity in midfield ahead of a crucial period for the French champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSG has been struggling since the start of the new year, with two defeats in its last four league matches.

Ziyech showed his creative abilities and technical skills with Morocco at the World Cup last year, helping the team reach the semifinals alongside countryman Achraf Hakimi, whom he would have been reunited with at PSG. But he has not enjoyed the same kind of form in the Premier League in recent seasons and is no longer a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

PSG, whose ambition is still to win the Champions League for the first time this year, only has a few weeks to rediscover its attacking spark: it hosts Bayern in the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

"We have to find some consistency in our matches, at the moment we are playing with too much fluctuation in quality, there are tough moments in a season, we have to turn things around," PSG coach Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from Paris SG Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match

1 day ago
Kylian Mbappé makes PSG history with 5-goal match
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé makes PSG history with 5-goal match

January 23
Brazil's Dani Alves arrested, denied bail for alleged sexual assault
Brazil

Brazil's Dani Alves arrested, denied bail for alleged sexual assault

January 20
Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG
FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG

January 19
Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé have 'discretely' discussed future transfer
La Liga

Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé have 'discretely' discussed future transfer

January 18
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes