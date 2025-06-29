Gold Cup
Guatemala Beats Canada on Penalty Kicks in Gold Cup Quarterfinal Thriller
Published Jun. 29, 2025 7:33 p.m. ET

Jose Morales sent Guatemala to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with the clincher over Canada in a 6-5 penalty-kick decision after a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin scored the tying goal with a header in the 69th minute for Guatemala, who faces the Costa Rica-United States winner in the semifinals in St. Louis on Wednesday. Mexico plays Honduras in the other semifinal in Santa Clara, California. The championship is in Houston on July 6.

The seven-round shootout was a fitting end to a fast-paced and feisty contest that went down as one of the best of this biennial tournament for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The blue-and-white-clad fans of Guatemala flocked to U.S. Bank Stadium and made the crowd sound almost like a sold-out NFL game inside the home of the Minnesota Vikings with the translucent roof.

Jonathan David scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute for Canada, which won its group with two wins and one draw. Dayne St. Clair, an MLS All-Star who plays just a few miles away for Minnesota United, made two saves for the Reds in regulation against a consistent if erratic attack as Guatemala had an 11-5 edge in shot attempts and a 58% possession rate.

Canada forward Jacob Sheffelburg was ejected in first-half stoppage time for a second yellow card, after lowering his elbow during a midair collision for the ball that knocked Guatemala defender Stheven Robles to the ground.

Oscar Santis had a shot for Guatemala from just outside the box off a high-bouncing ball that he booted over the top of the net in the 53rd minute, but he set up Rubín's header with a textbook cross from the left sideline.

Guatemala, which finished second in its group with two wins and one loss, went second during the penalty-kick thriller and nearly blew it when Jose Pinto sailed his shot over the net after Kenderson Navarro stopped Cyle Larin's attempt to start the sixth round.

After Luc Rollet's shot for Canada bounced off the crossbar, the defender pulled his shirt up over his face in frustration. Then Morales won it by going dead center as St. Clair dived left.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

