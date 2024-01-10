La Liga
Antoine Griezmann scores against Real Madrid in Super Cup to become Atlético's all-time scorer with 174 goals
Antoine Griezmann scores against Real Madrid in Super Cup to become Atlético's all-time scorer with 174 goals

Updated Jan. 10, 2024 3:30 p.m. ET

Antoine Griezmann scored against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday to surpass Luis Aragonés as Atlético Madrid's all-time top scorer with 174 goals.

Griezmann scored the milestone goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area in the 37th minute to even the match at 2-2.

Aragonés reached his mark in 370 matches, while Griezmann needed 368 games with the club.

Griezmann went scoreless in three straight games since tying Aragonés with a pair of goals against Getafe in the Spanish league in December.

The France international is in his eighth season with Atlético. His first stint with the club was from 2014-19 before joining Barcelona for what were two mostly disappointing seasons. He returned to Atletico in 2021 on a one-year loan that was extended into the 2022-23 season.

Atlético then reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Griezmann in a move that allowed him to play more minutes with Diego Simeone's team.

The clubs had been in a contractual dispute that was limiting the 32-year-old forward's opportunities as Atlético reportedly would have had to pay Barcelona 40 million euros ($43.8 million) if his playing time surpassed a certain number of minutes.

Griezmann, who previously played for Real Sociedad, signed a contract with Atletico until June 2026.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

