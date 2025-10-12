Ghana
Ghana Qualifies for 2026 World Cup, Becomes Fifth African Country to Book Spot
Ghana

Ghana Qualifies for 2026 World Cup, Becomes Fifth African Country to Book Spot

Updated Oct. 12, 2025 6:44 p.m. ET

Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

The 2010 quarterfinalist joins Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia at next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana needed a point against the Comoros in its final game in Group I to be certain of qualifying for back-to-back World Cups and sealed its place with a 1-0 win at Accra Sports Stadium.

In the end, Ghana didn't even need that after second-placed Madagascar lost 4-1 at Mali.

Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute to ensure Ghana qualified in style.

Madagascar still finished second, but victory would have improved its chances of being one of the four best runners-up, which compete for a place in the playoffs.

The nine group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup. The four best runners-up play in a mini-tournament of two semifinals and a final in November.

The winning team advances to FIFA's playoff tournament against opponents from Asia, CONCACAF, South America and Oceania.

Burkina Faso, second in Group A behind Egypt, rounded off its campaign with a 3-1 win against Ethiopia, with substitute Pierre Landry Kabore scoring a second-half hat trick.

Egypt had already qualified and picked up another win by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0.

In Group E Niger beat Zambia 1-0 and finished second.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Ghana Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes