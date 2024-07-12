UEFA Euro Gareth Southgate to be offered chance to lead England at 2026 World Cup Published Jul. 12, 2024 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

BERLIN — "One more," roared Gareth Southgate toward England's army of traveling fans on Wednesday — as in, "one more game" — but if his bosses at the English Football Association have their way, there will actually be plenty more.

England head coach Southgate has been on quite a ride during Euro 2024, from having beer cups thrown in his direction following a dispiriting group stage, to now preparing for Sunday's final against Spain (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and a shot at history.

That dramatic journey has prompted senior officials at the F.A. to prioritize persuading Southgate to remain in charge after the tournament ends, until at least the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Several English newspapers reported that talks will be opened regarding a new deal in the weeks following the Spain game, regardless of whether England falls to the favorite or wins the country's first major trophy for 58 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is little time to work with — by design. Southgate's contract was structured to end in December, allowing him the chance to mull his future and potentially see what club opportunities are available, and for the England program to evaluate the best way to move forward.

Southgate was strongly linked with the Manchester United job at the end of the season just finished, but incumbent Erik ten Hag kept his post despite the team's dismal eighth-place finish in the English Premier League.

While the late Sir Alf Ramsey occupies a hallowed status as the only England coach to have secured major silverware, it is hard to argue against Southgate being the second-best leader the team has ever had.

England ADVANCES to finals after incredible match against Netherlands | Euro Today

He has been blessed with outstanding players — Harry Kane is the national team's all-time leading scorer, while Jude Bellingham appears on course to be a generational player despite his difficulties in this tournament — but still, the results speak for themselves.

After clinching a semifinal place at the 2018 World Cup and coming within a couple of successful penalties in a shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, England lost to eventual finalist France in a narrow quarterfinal clash at the 2022 World Cup.

Coming so close has built public expectations to unprecedented levels, and even with some close calls in the knockout round here, Southgate has already achieved something no England boss has ever done before. Sunday's match-up will be the first time the country has played in a major final outside of its own shores.

The England job is not an easy one, the fervent interest in the sport and the team making for stressful times, especially around major events like this one. Southgate has spoken of struggling to find any "joy" from his work because the grind is so oppressive.

He was hurt by the criticism early in the campaign, when England's lack of cohesive football was starkly obvious. Truthfully, the fluidity hasn't gotten much better, but England has shown itself to be a true tournament team, displaying resiliency, spirit and the ability to come from behind – doing so three separate times.

"We all want to be loved, right?" Southgate said after the semifinal victory over the Netherlands. "When you are doing something for your country and you are a proud Englishman, you don't feel that back, and when all you read is criticism, it is hard.

"To be able to celebrate s second final is very, very special."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience England UEFA Euro FIFA Men's World Cup

share