FIFA Women's World Cup France star Selma Bacha injured in Women's World Cup warm-up match vs. Australia Updated Jul. 14, 2023 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

France's preparations for the Women's World Cup received another injury blow Friday when defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team's warm-up game against Australia.

Bacha fell awkwardly on her left ankle after making a covering interception and had her head in her hands as she was carried off in the 1-0 win for Australia before a sellout crowd of 50,629.

Forwards Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto were recently ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries.

France coach Herve Renard said he hopes Bacha's injury "won’t be too serious."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s the worst news of the evening," Renard said. "Let’s remain patient while we wait for the doctor’s diagnosis and further tests.

"The doctor will get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible. We’re always worried, but we have to be patient, wait."

Substitute forward Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute to give Australia the win, taking a pass on the right wing from Hayley Raso and converting her shot.

France is ranked fifth behind the leading United States, Germany, Sweden and England. Australia is 10th-ranked going into the World Cup.

Australia plays its opening Group B match on July 20 in Sydney against Ireland. France takes on Jamaica in its first Group F game on July 23, also in Sydney.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Selma Bacha France FIFA Women's World Cup

share