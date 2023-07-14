FIFA Women's World Cup
France star Selma Bacha injured in Women's World Cup warm-up match vs. Australia
FIFA Women's World Cup

France star Selma Bacha injured in Women's World Cup warm-up match vs. Australia

Updated Jul. 14, 2023 2:54 p.m. ET

France's preparations for the Women's World Cup received another injury blow Friday when defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team's warm-up game against Australia.

Bacha fell awkwardly on her left ankle after making a covering interception and had her head in her hands as she was carried off in the 1-0 win for Australia before a sellout crowd of 50,629.

Forwards Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto were recently ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries.

France coach Herve Renard said he hopes Bacha's injury "won’t be too serious."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s the worst news of the evening," Renard said. "Let’s remain patient while we wait for the doctor’s diagnosis and further tests.

"The doctor will get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible. We’re always worried, but we have to be patient, wait."

Substitute forward Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute to give Australia the win, taking a pass on the right wing from Hayley Raso and converting her shot.

France is ranked fifth behind the leading United States, Germany, Sweden and England. Australia is 10th-ranked going into the World Cup.

Australia plays its opening Group B match on July 20 in Sydney against Ireland. France takes on Jamaica in its first Group F game on July 23, also in Sydney.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Selma Bacha
France
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Not trading Shohei Ohtani would be a massive mistake for the Angels

Not trading Shohei Ohtani would be a massive mistake for the Angels

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes