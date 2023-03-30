FIFA Women's World Cup
France hires Hervé Renard as women's coach ahead of World Cup

Published Mar. 30, 2023 1:51 p.m. ET

French coach Hervé Renard has been appointed to guide France's women's team at the World Cup this summer, then at the Paris Olympics next year.

The 54-year-old Renard quit as coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team earlier this week, ending a four-year spell highlighted by a win over eventual champion Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

He signed a contract that runs until August 2024, the French federation said Thursday.

Ranked fifth in the world, France will take place in the upcoming Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be played from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Renard replaces Corinne Diacre, who was fired only four months before the tournament after several players expressed their discontent with her. She led the team to the quarterfinals at the last Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Renard will unveil his squad for France's next two friendlies during his presentation on Friday, per ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

