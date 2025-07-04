FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Honors Diogo Jota and His Brother Before Club World Cup Quarterfinal Published Jul. 4, 2025 4:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FIFA paid tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, before kickoff at the Club World Cup quarterfinal between Al Hilal and Fluminense at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday.

Players formed a circle at midfield as the video board displayed a photo of the Portuguese soccer players. The crowd participated in a moment of silence.

Jota, 28, and his brother, André Silva, 25, were found dead near Zamora in northwestern Spain after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed on an isolated stretch of highway just after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the crash, which did not involve another vehicle, they said. They said they believe it could have been caused by a blown tire.

Jota’s death occurred two weeks after he married longtime partner Rute Cardoso while on vacation following a long season when he helped Liverpool win the Premier League. The couple had three children, with the youngest born last year.

Silva played for the Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

