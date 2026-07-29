FIFA Charges Argentina Players With Assault After Spain World Cup Scuffle

FIFA lodged disciplinary charges against two Argentina players Wednesday for striking Spain opponents moments after the World Cup final and charged Argentina's soccer federation for players showing a political banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England in the semifinals.

A list of disciplinary cases opened by FIFA against Argentina also include "discriminatory chants and gestures" by fans, alleged assault by an assistant coach after the final and "throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches" at the World Cup.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three charges of assault in the post-game clashes after Spain’s 1-0 win on July 19, defender Nahuel Molina faces two charges and coach Roberto Ayala one.

Molina and Thiago Almada are also charged with unsporting behavior, with the same charge leveled against Spain player Gavi.

Argentina’s players carried a banner with the slogan "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" — "The Malvinas are Argentine" — after beating England 2-1 in the semifinals.

Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas. They were invaded in 1982 under orders from Argentina’s then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war won by Britain.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

British government officials urged FIFA to investigate, and the soccer body said Wednesday the formal charge was "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature."

FIFA said all the people charged "have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course."

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Reporting by The Associated Press.