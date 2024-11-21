MLS
FC Cincinnati signs Togo striker Kévin Denkey for MLS-record $16.2 million fee
FC Cincinnati signs Togo striker Kévin Denkey for MLS-record $16.2 million fee

Published Nov. 21, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET

FC Cincinnati signed Togo striker Kévin Denkey from Belgian club Cercle Brugge on Thursday on a contract through 2028 in what the Major League Soccer team described as an "historic transfer."

Cincinnati didn't disclose the transfer fee but the MLS said on its official website that Denkey joins for a reported $16.2 million, which it said would be not only a club record but the most expensive signing in MLS history.

The MLS said its current record transfer fee was for Thiago Almada when he signed for Atlanta United in 2022. No fee was disclosed for that transfer.

Denkey will officially join Cincinnati as a designated player when the MLS' primary transfer window opens in 2025, the club said. There is an option in the contract for Cincinnati to keep Denkey until 2029.

Denkey has played 38 games for Togo, scoring nine goals. He was the Belgian league's top scorer last season with 27, eight more than any other player. He has seven goals in 13 league matches this season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kévin to FC Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said. "He is a talented, young striker with exceptional character. Kévin has been one of the most productive forwards in Europe over the last two years, showcasing elite physicality, finishing ability and work ethic.

"This is a historic transfer for our club and our league, and it's a tremendous credit to our ownership group, which continues to invest in this club's ambition to compete for trophies."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

