UEFA Euro Germany is lively, young and has a shot at unbeatable Euros history Published Jun. 19, 2024 4:21 a.m. ET

Jamal Musiala wasn't even born the last time Germany won the European Championship, but he and his colleagues have the chance to create a piece of history that can never be matched.

Musiala, the electrifying Bayern Munich winger, will again lead the host nation's charge when it takes on Hungary in Group A on Wednesday, seeking to build on its 5-1 crushing of Scotland in the tournament opener.

There is a long way to go and plenty of obstacles ahead, but if Germany is able to keep its dream of overall glory alive, it will retain the possibility of doing something no other squad has managed in the history of the Euros — and never will.

Youngsters will need to consult a history book for this, but let's just say the Euros looks nothing like it used to.

Compare this year's event, with 24 teams and 51 matches spread over an entire summer month, with the earliest renditions of the competition. At the beginning, the entire event comprised of just four teams, four games and everything wrapped up within the span of four days.

It has come a long way since then, and it has done so in increments. From four teams between 1960 and 1976, it grew to eight nations for four tournaments from 1980 to 1992, then 16 countries five times in the time span from 1996 to 2012, and now 24 teams since 2016.

And, in every iteration of the event, Germany (or previously West Germany) has prevailed at least once — except the current one.

It was a champion in 1972, thumping the Soviet Union 3-0 in the final as legendary scorer Gerd Mueller snatched the first two goals.

In 1980, it won the first version of the eight-team format — the first to include a group stage — by defeating Belgium 2-1 with an 88th-minute winner from Horst Hrubesch.

Germany, by then unified, was also the first winner of the 16-team expansion in 1996, breaking England's hearts in a penalty shootout in the semifinal, then winning the title via a golden goal (remember those?) from Oliver Bierhoff against the Czech Republic.

Though hosting the tournament with a lively young team seems to be an ideal opportunity for glory, Germany might have a little time on its side as it looks to complete the set.

UEFA has raised the possibility of expanding to 32 teams several times, but last year revealed it had decided to shelve the proposal for now.

Those in favor of further growth point to the absence from this tournament of Norway's Manchester City star Erling Haaland, plus the failure of 2016 semifinalist Wales, 2004 champion Greece, and a talented Sweden squad to qualify.

If Germany manages to make history, it will be a record that can never be equaled or overtaken. Spain has also won the Euros three times, but one of those was with four teams taking part and two were with the 16-team format.

France triumphed with eight and 16 teams, Italy did it with four and 24, and no one else has won it all more than once.

Excitement and optimism built quickly in Germany after the team's overwhelming display against Scotland, spurred by youngsters like Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

However, head coach Julien Nagelsmann warned that Hungary should not be taken lightly when the teams meet in Stuttgart.

"Hungary is an unpleasant opponent, they can sometimes be wild, and they're difficult to get a hold of," Nagelsmann told reporters. "There are a lot of free spirits out there."

Hungary is hoping to save its campaign after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Switzerland in its opening match.

"We know that on paper — and not only on paper — the German team is better than us," head coach Marco Rossi said. "We can't take offense to that, actually it should further stimulate and push us.

"Hopefully we can get a point tomorrow and that will help us qualify for the next round. But this will call for the perfect match."

Germany, meanwhile, with its exuberant and in-form group, continues its hunt for an unbeatable, historic feat.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

