UEFA Euro Euro, Copa América betting preview: 'anticipating a massive following for Argentina' Published Jul. 13, 2024 9:22 a.m. ET

Euro 2024 odds. Copa América odds. As Sunday’s championship matches approach, big-name teams and big-name players remain on the pitch. So should you bet on Spain vs. England or Argentina vs. Colombia?

Why not embrace the power of "and" and wager on both? Many bettors are doing just that, as these two tournaments wind down.

"These have been great tournaments, and more so now that we are going to see a couple of great finals," BetMGM senior trader Tristan Davis said. "On the Euro side, England has a great following, particularly in our eastern states. On the Copa side, we have the GOAT in Lionel Messi, who also plays in the U.S.

"We are anticipating a massive following for Argentina come Sunday night."

Davis serves up his behind-the-counter insights on Euro 2024 and Copa America betting.

Spain vs. England Odds and Betting

It’s been nearly 60 years since England last won a major international tournament, doing so in the 1966 World Cup. If the Three Lions finally ends that drought, they will do so as an underdog in Sunday’s 3 p.m. ET final on FOX and the Fox Sports app.

The three-way moneyline in BetMGM’s Euro 2024 odds market is at Spain +145/England +240/Draw +185. If you like the ‘dog, then that means a $100 bet would profit $240 ($340 total payout), provided England wins in 90 minutes plus injury time.

Spain is coming off a 2-1 semifinal victory over France, while England got a 90th-minute goal to beat Netherlands 2-1.

"Right now, we are taking 2/1 tickets on Spain," Davis said Friday afternoon. "Despite the fact that there is a big following for England in the U.S., they have not played the most inspiring football. And bettors, even to this point, may still be a little standoffish that England can go the distance."

Davis expects the early betting trend to continue through the weekend.

"I think what we are seeing now will keep going leading up to kickoff. We would expect the ticket and money count to be higher on Spain. The early action we see usually paves the way for what’s to come," he said.

So, in the three-way market, BetMGM is rooting for Draw, per usual. If you want to back either Spain or England, and don’t want a tie to kill your bet, then you should consider betting on the To Lift The Trophy market, which would include overtime and penalty kicks, if necessary.

Spain is -150 and England +120 in that two-way market.

Argentina vs. Colombia

Messi and Argentina are unsurprising favorites vs. South American rival Colombia. BetMGM’s Copa America odds have Argentina +110/Colombia +310/Draw +195 on the three-way moneyline. Which again, to remind, is the score of the match after 90 minutes plus injury time.

If you like the favorite, then a $100 bet would profit $110 ($210 total payout), provided Argentina wins in that 90 minutes plus injury time.

"Both teams to win in regulation are on par with each other. Draw is not on the bettors’ minds," Davis said, while noting that Colombia’s price is making for an attractive payout – a $100 bet would profit $310 ($410 total payout).

In addition, there’s the championship futures market, which has been up since well before the tournament. Sunday’s underdog is a liability in that market.

"Colombia has also been very well bet through the tournament and is the bettors’ best result for the Copa America title," Davis said.

BetMGM’s To Lift The Trophy market is at Argentina -190/Colombia +138.

Parlay Fun

There is no doubt that many customers at BetMGM and sportsbooks across the country will parlay the Euro and Copa finals. And you’ve got to admit, parlaying the two underdogs might be fun considering the result would create an attractive payout.

On the three-way moneyline, a $100 parlay bet on England and Colombia would land a healthy $1,294 profit ($1,394 total payout).

Keep in mind that if either match goes to extra time, that parlay ticket would be a loser, even if England/Colombia ultimately win in the extra session or on penalty kicks.

Can England and Colombia get there?

An underdog parlay on To Lift The Trophy doesn’t get you nearly the payout, but it avoids the issue of a tie after 90 minutes plus injury time.

A $100 parlay on England/Colombia To Lift The Trophy would profit $423.60 ($523.60 total payout).

