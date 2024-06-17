UEFA Euro
Euro 2024 power rankings: France begins tournament at No. 1
UEFA Euro

Euro 2024 power rankings: France begins tournament at No. 1

Updated Jun. 17, 2024 4:20 p.m. ET
Alexi Lalas
Alexi Lalas
Soccer Analyst

The 2024 UEFA European Championship is in full swing on FOX, which means it's time for the return of my Power Rankings. You know them, you love them, or at least you know them; and back by popular demand — and when I say "popular demand," I mean that I demanded it.

A couple of things to keep in mind here: no Croatia in my Top 10 and no Denmark in my Top 10, but things can change — hour-to-hour, game-to-game, day-to-day. And I put England at second because you know they'll whine and scream if they're not in the top 10.

Here's what the rest of the list looks like:

*Power rankings were last updated on June 16

ADVERTISEMENT
Alexi Lalas gave his top 10 power rankings for the UEFA Euro 2024 ahead of the first match between Germany and <a href=

1. France

Last result: NA
FIFA world ranking: 2

France was knocked out in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 after losing to Switzerland in a penalty shootout, but the 2022 World Cup runner-up, led by Kylain Mbappé, is among the betting favorites to win this year's tournament.

2. England

Last result: 1-0 win vs. Serbia
FIFA world ranking: 4

England opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia to go atop Group C. England's next match is against Denmark on Thursday.

3. Spain

Last result: 3-0 win vs. Croatia
FIFA world ranking: 8

Spain scored all three of its goals against Croatia in the first half, something it had never done at the Euros.

4. Germany

Last result: 5-1 win vs. Scotland
FIFA world ranking: 8

The host nation obliterated Scotland in its group stage opener and set a record for its largest win by goal margin at the Euros.

Instant reaction to Germany's 5-1 victory over Scotland

Instant reaction to Germany's 5-1 victory over Scotland

5. Portugal

Last result: NA
FIFA world ranking: 6

Portugal is back at the Euros with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead its front line for a tournament-record sixth time. The 39-year-old scored 10 goals in nine of Portugal's Euros qualifying games.

6. Italy

Last result: 2-1 win vs. Albania
FIFA world ranking: 9

Italy is now unbeaten in its last seven matches, going 5-0-2 (W-L-D).

7. Netherlands

Last result: 2-1 win vs. Poland
FIFA world ranking: 7

The Netherlands have not lost to Poland in their last 13 matches, a streak dating back to May 1979.

8. Belgium

Last result: 1-0 loss to Slovakia
FIFA world ranking: 3

Belgium entered the tournament on a 15-match unbeaten streak that ended with 1-0 loss to Slovakia on Monday.

9. Austria

Last result: NA
FIFA world ranking: 25

Austria has just one loss in its last 16 matches, going 12-1-3 (W-L-D). It's also unbeaten in seven straight matches, having won six of them.

10. Turkey

Last result: NA
FIFA world ranking: 40

Turkey's road to the knockout stage goes through Portugal in Group F.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: England favored; Belgium's odds tumble after loss

UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: England favored; Belgium's odds tumble after loss

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes