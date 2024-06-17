UEFA Euro Euro 2024 power rankings: France begins tournament at No. 1 Updated Jun. 17, 2024 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 UEFA European Championship is in full swing on FOX, which means it's time for the return of my Power Rankings. You know them, you love them, or at least you know them; and back by popular demand — and when I say "popular demand," I mean that I demanded it.

A couple of things to keep in mind here: no Croatia in my Top 10 and no Denmark in my Top 10, but things can change — hour-to-hour, game-to-game, day-to-day. And I put England at second because you know they'll whine and scream if they're not in the top 10.

Here's what the rest of the list looks like:

*Power rankings were last updated on June 16

Last result: NA

FIFA world ranking: 2

France was knocked out in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 after losing to Switzerland in a penalty shootout, but the 2022 World Cup runner-up, led by Kylain Mbappé, is among the betting favorites to win this year's tournament.

Last result: 1-0 win vs. Serbia

FIFA world ranking: 4

England opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia to go atop Group C. England's next match is against Denmark on Thursday.

Last result: 3-0 win vs. Croatia

FIFA world ranking: 8

Spain scored all three of its goals against Croatia in the first half, something it had never done at the Euros.

Last result: 5-1 win vs. Scotland

FIFA world ranking: 8

The host nation obliterated Scotland in its group stage opener and set a record for its largest win by goal margin at the Euros.

Last result: NA

FIFA world ranking: 6

Portugal is back at the Euros with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead its front line for a tournament-record sixth time. The 39-year-old scored 10 goals in nine of Portugal's Euros qualifying games.

Last result: 2-1 win vs. Albania

FIFA world ranking: 9

Italy is now unbeaten in its last seven matches, going 5-0-2 (W-L-D).

Last result: 2-1 win vs. Poland

FIFA world ranking: 7

The Netherlands have not lost to Poland in their last 13 matches, a streak dating back to May 1979.

Last result: 1-0 loss to Slovakia

FIFA world ranking: 3

Belgium entered the tournament on a 15-match unbeaten streak that ended with 1-0 loss to Slovakia on Monday.

Last result: NA

FIFA world ranking: 25

Austria has just one loss in its last 16 matches, going 12-1-3 (W-L-D). It's also unbeaten in seven straight matches, having won six of them.

Last result: NA

FIFA world ranking: 40

Turkey's road to the knockout stage goes through Portugal in Group F.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

