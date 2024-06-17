UEFA Euro Euro 2024: New turf trucked in to Switzerland's camp to resurface poor field Updated Jun. 17, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Twenty truckloads of turf will be brought to the Switzerland training camp at the European Championship to resurface the substandard field, public authorities in Stuttgart said Monday.

The Swiss team filed a formal complaint with UEFA one week ago and has moved its practices for two days to the complex of Bundesliga club Stuttgart.

At Switzerland's designated training ground closer to its hotel in Stuttgart, workers on Monday started to uproot the field that was laid just a month ago specially for the team's arrival.

A statement from Stuttgart authorities published by the Swiss soccer federation said the new turf being trucked in will be laid on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Switzerland plays Scotland on Wednesday evening in Cologne and will return to its original training venue the next day.

Despite the unsatisfactory preparation last week, Switzerland impressed in beating Hungary 3-1 in its first game Saturday. The Swiss also will play Group A favorite Germany on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

