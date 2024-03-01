Euro Cup Euro 2024 locations, host cities and stadiums Published Mar. 1, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Starting on June 14, the Euro 2024 tournament will kick off exclusively on FOX.

As we prepare for the tournament, let’s take a look at the venues, locations, and stadiums that will host the world’s greatest game.

Where is Euro 2024? Who is the host?

With ten total stadiums spread across ten cities, this is the third time that European Football Championship matches will be played in Germany.

The Munich Football Arena in Munich will host Germany's opening match against Scotland. Berlin's Olympiastadion will host the Euro 2024 Final, which will be held on July 14.

Euro 2024 Locations and Stadiums

Below is a list of the 2024 host cities as well as their stadiums and capacities:

Berlin: Olympiastadion Berlin (Capacity: 74,461)

Cologne: Cologne Stadium (49,827)

Dortmund: BVB Stadion Dortmund (65,849)

Düsseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena (51,031)

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke (54,740)

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena (54,697)

Hamburg: Volksparkstadion (52,245)

Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium (42,959)

Munich: Fußball Arena München (70,076)

Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena (54,906)

