UEFA Euro Euro 2024 Final: Time, date, how to watch Spain vs England Updated Jul. 11, 2024 9:53 a.m. ET

After 50 matches, the Euro 2024 Final is set and it should be an incredible matchup. Check out everything you need to know for Spain vs. England on Sunday.

When is the Euro 2024 Final?

The Euro 2024 Final will take place on Sunday, July 14th at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

How can I watch the Euro 2024 Final?

The Euro 2024 Final will air exclusively on FOX. You can also stream the match on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

Where will the Euro 2024 Final take place?

The Euro 2024 Final will take place at Olympiastadion in Berlin. This is the first Euro Final taking place at the stadium.

England ADVANCES to finals after incredible match against Netherlands | Euro Today

Who is playing in the Euro 2024 Final?

Spain is taking on England in the Euro 2024 Final.

Spain made it out of Group B of Euro group play by winning each match. Check out their path to the Final below:

Spain in Group Play

3-0 win over Croatia

1-0 win over Italy

1-0 win over Albania

Spain in Knockout Play

4-1 win over Georgia (Round of 16)

2-1 win over Germany (Quarterfinals)

2-1 win over France (Semifinals)

England made it out of Group C with a bit more of a rocky road. Check out their path to the Final below:

England in Group Play

1-0 win over Serbia

1-1 draw against Denmark

0-0 draw against Slovenia

Spain in Knockout Play

2-1 win over Slovakia in extra time (Round of 16)

1-1 (5-3) win on penalties over Switzerland (Quarterfinals)

2-1 win over the Netherlands (Semifinals)

Spain ADVANCES to Finals following INCREDIBLE match against France | Euro Today

Who will be the referee of the Euro 2024 Final?

François Letexier of France will be the Euro 2024 Final referee. Letexier refereed three games at Euro 2024 including Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the Round of 16.

Who is favored to win?

As of July 10th, Spain is favored to win the Euro 2024 Final by DraftKings Sportsbook. Below are the odds:

Spain : -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

England : +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

How many Euro titles has each team won?

Spain has won three Euro titles (2012, 2008, 1964), while England is looking to capture its first after falling in the Finals in the last Euro tournament.

What are the Spain vs. England head-to-head records?

In international matches, England holds the edge over Spain with 13 wins versus Spain's 10. There have also been four draws.

The last matchup between the senior men's teams of both countries in a major tournament was at the Euro 1996 quaterfinals. England won 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. England manager Gareth Southgate was a starting centerback on the team.

