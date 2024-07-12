UEFA Euro Euro 2024: England still "haunted" by pain of 2021, says Declan Rice Updated Jul. 12, 2024 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

BERLIN — Declan Rice still remembers. He always will. But if things go England's way on Sunday, he'll feel a little differently about it, just like his country's soccer soul will feel differently about all the past pains that still sting so cruelly.

For holding midfielder Rice, and England's current crop of players, the darkest reflection is from three years ago, when Euros glory beckoned before being snatched away in a penalty shootout against Italy.

For head coach Gareth Southgate, there was that experience, plus his own torture as a player, when he was the only player to miss in a semifinal shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 1996.

There was more frustration before those moments and between them, varying levels of expectation then disappointment, but always the same conclusion. No trophies for England. The nation that invented and evolved modern soccer, save for the chaliced summer of 1966 and a home World Cup, has come up empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me forever," Rice said, in regard to Euro 2020, which was delayed to 2021.

Chances to atone sometimes never arrive, in soccer, other sports and life in general, but England's is here and now, a collision course with favorite Spain with everything on the line.

Part of why England's depths ached so fiercely last time is because it was right there. The country held a 1-0 lead but perhaps played too defensively. They conceded an equalizer, then missed three times from the penalty spot.

"We know what we have to do compared to last time, in terms of how to control the game," Rice added. "Not to sit back like we did in previous tournaments and when Italy came on to us. We know how we can win this final."

The present group hasn't shied away from the torment. Indeed, redemption has been a central theme of the England campaign internally, while all the outside talk has been of how poorly the team has played to this point.

Sure, there has been nothing pretty about the route, but major tournaments are results-based entities and England has gotten over the line, with three straight knockout round victories recorded after falling behind.

England ADVANCES to finals after incredible match against Netherlands

"Physical strength, mental strength, we've shown it all," captain Harry Kane said. "But there is still one more to go and we spoke a lot after the last final about being back here, being back where we belong.

"Now we have the opportunity on Sunday. There's one more game to make history. It's been a tough journey but there's one more — 90 minutes, 120, penalties — whatever it takes, we will be there."

The haunting that Rice spoke about mirrors how many England supporters remember things going at Wembley Stadium, three summers back. There had been so much optimism. It seemed like the right time, the right team.

"When England went ahead, you could feel the pressure they were under," Giorgio Chiellini, FOX Sports Euro 2024 analyst and Italy captain that day, said. "They were wasting time halfway through the first half. It gave us a lot of motivation."

Southgate has surely replayed it endless times in his own head, as well. The potential rewards of bravery were seen in Wednesday's semifinal, taking off Phil Foden and Harry Kane, throwing on Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins, and seeing Palmer set up Watkins for a last-minute winner against the Netherlands.

England's Ollie Watkins scores GAME-WINNING goal in 90' vs. Netherlands

"In terms of the experience, of course, every game that you manage, every tournament you manage, you learn so much," he told reporters. "I've now had 100 internationals and some of the biggest games in world football.

"You learn all the time from that. You are definitely much better prepared because every experience you go through, you learn from. You are improving all the time, your knowledge, your understanding.

"The last final (was) the first Euros final I had ever managed, so if I didn't get everything right, apologies for that. We will try and do better this week."

[Will Euro 2024 have best finals ever? Spain coach thinks a classic awaits vs. England]

Spain doesn't have as much scar tissue around near-misses. Before La Roja's dream run of back-to-back Euros with a World Cup triumph in the middle from 2008-2012 the team was one of soccer's great international underachievers.

Now, with four major trophies in the bank, it has only once lost in a final — at the 1984 Euros.

No haunting there.

On Sunday, we will see whether England's pained memories act as a motivator – and yet another obstacle.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX.

share