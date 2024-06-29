UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany advances after dominating Denmark; Italy eliminated Updated Jun. 29, 2024 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Germany is through to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals after a convincing display against Denmark at BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the first day of the Round of 16, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Switzerland 2, Italy 0

Switzerland is moving to its second straight quarterfinal at the Euros, tying its best-ever finish. This marks its second time advancing to the knockout stage in six tries; it upset France on penalties at Euro 2020.

Switzerland has never gotten past the quarterfinals of a major tournament.

With Italy's elimination, Spain will remain the only repeat champion in Euros history. Italy also failed to become just the second defending champion (since group stage began in 1980) to win a knockout stage game in the following tournament after Spain in 2012.

This is the first Euro since 2008 that Italy failed to record more than one win. The titleholders have gone out in the Round of 16 in all three tournaments since it was introduced — Spain in 2016 (lost 2-0 to Italy), Portugal in 2020 (lost 1-0 to Belgium ), and now Italy in 2024.

Switzerland vs. Italy Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

Germany 2, Denmark 0

Germany had already ended a team-record streak of three straight major tournaments without advancing to the knockout stage. It also keeps the dream alive of joining 1984 France as the only Euros hosts to win the title since the group stage began in 1980 (excluding the multi-host Euro 2020).

Germany has lost just one of its last 21 games at the Euros when scoring the opening goal and is unbeaten in its last 14.

Manuel Neuer passed Bastian Schweinsteiger (18) for the most appearances at the Euros by a German, with 19. Neuer now has 37 major tournament starts, the most of any German player. The only European with more is Cristiano Ronaldo , who had 43 entering Euro 2024).

Denmark hasn't won a Euros game when conceding first since 1984.

Germany vs. Denmark Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

