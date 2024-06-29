UEFA Euro Hail, lightning, thunder and Denmark couldn't stop Musiala and Germany — what can? Updated Jun. 29, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DORTMUND, Germany — Jamal Musiala scored the second goal to clinch Germany's place in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 with 22 minutes left on Saturday night, and by then it was already obvious.

The biggest force of nature as Germany beat Denmark 2-0 wasn't the lightning, thunder and hail that caused a stoppage of more than 20 minutes in the first half. It was the host nation's sense of destiny.

Kai Havertz scored the opener for Julian Nagelsmann's side after 53 minutes and Musiala's fine run and finish wrapped things up, but Germany didn't have everything its own way.

Before the weather delay, the home side was firmly on top but was unable to capitalize. Nico Schlotterbeck, coming into the starting lineup with Jonathan Tah suspended, thought he had put his team in front after only four minutes, but his header past Kasper Schmeichel was disallowed when referee Michael Oliver spotted a foul.

Schmeichel was busy in the early stages, saving another attempt from Schlotterbeck and also keeping Leroy Sane at bay.

Denmark, having drawn all three of its group games was again defensive, content to give Germany large chunks of possession and restrict their attack to opportunistic breakaways.

It seemed like the plan had worked when Joachim Anderson struck a left-foot shot past Manuel Neuer on 48 minutes, only for video review to adjudge that Thomas Delaney had been offside — by no more than a toe — in the buildup.

And here is where the feel of destiny came into it, for within moments Germany had turned the game completely on its head.

A swift break saw David Raum cross from the left and a review check showed it had flicked the arm of the hapless Anderson, who could scarcely believe his double dose of poor fortune.

Havertz made no mistake, smacking his left-footed spot kick past Schmeichel and in off the post. As the game opened up, Musiala came into his own, and Schlotterbeck's pass sent him on his way to make it 2-0 and finally make things comfortable.

There was even time for super-sub Niclas Füllkrug to get into the action, his addition producing perhaps the biggest roar of the night given his popularity in this area, where he plays as striker for Borussia Dortmund in this very stadium.

Fullkrug should have done better when he ran clear of the defense late with only the goalkeeper to beat, but was unable to add what would have been his third goal of the tournament.

Nevertheless, Germany marches on, and does so with no small measure of confidence. Why would there be anything else?

The winner of Sunday's clash between Spain and Georgia is next, with that quarterfinal to be played in Stuttgart next Friday.

Germany is rolling, spurred by the growing belief of a nation, the irrepressible noise of the home support whenever it plays, a couple of bits of good luck and in-form stars like Musiala and the resurgent Sane, who had his best game in months.

Even the elements couldn't stop them. It is becoming harder to see who can.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

