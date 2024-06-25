UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: England, France advance despite draws Updated Jun. 25, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Euro 2024 favorites France and England are through to the Round of 16, but only The Three Lions are advancing as the winners of their group after France failed to put Poland away on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the penultimate day of group stage matches at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

France 1, Poland 1

France finished as the runner-up in Group D and will face the runner-up of Group E in the Round of 16.

France will play in the knockout stage of a major tournament for the seventh time in a row, the longest active streak of any European nation.

France failed to finish at the top of its group at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2012, ending a run of five consecutive tournaments of finishing at first place in their group.

This was the youngest France starting lineup in a Euro match (26 years and 184 days old) since 1960, and their third-youngest overall.

Kylian Mbappé scored his first career goal at the Euros. He also tied Just Fontaine (13) for the second-most goals scored for France in major tournaments; Michel Platini (14) is first. His 13 goals at major tournaments is tied for the most of any European player since 2018 (Harry Kane).

Antoine Griezmann set a new record for most appearances (33) by an outfield player for France at a major tournament, passing Lilian Thuram, who made 32 appearances.

Poland has not won a match at the Euros since 2016, having only advanced out of group stage in one of five Euros appearances.

The last time Poland beat France was in 1982.

Robert Lewandowski scored his first and only goal of the tournament, now at six career goals for the Euros and 83 for Poland.

France vs. Poland Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Austria 3, Netherlands 2

Austria won Group D and will face the runner-up of Group F in the Round of 16. This is the first time Austria has finished at the top of its group in a major tournament since the 1978 World Cup.

Austria defeated the Netherlands for the first time since 1990 — entering today, it had lost seven straight against them.

Austria scored multiple goals in consecutive Euros matches for the first time, and with six total goals, it has already passed its total from Euro 2020.

Marcel Sabitzer played in his 10th major tournament match for the Austrian national team. The last player to make 10 such appearances for Austria was at the 1982 World Cup, when five players reached that mark.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the Austrian national team has won all six international matches it's played on a Tuesday.

The Netherlands will advance to the knockout stage for the eighth time in its last nine Euros appearances. It will advance as the third-place team.

The Netherlands trailed three times in the same match at a major tournament for the first time ever.

Cody Gakpo now has five goals in nine appearances at major tournaments for the Netherlands.

Memphis Depay became the fourth Dutch player to score at four different major tournaments, following Robin van Persie (5), Dennis Bergkamp (4), and Arjen Robben (4).

Austria's own goal was the seventh of the tournament, four shy of tying the record of 11 set in 2020. This was also the first time the Netherlands has recorded an own goal in Euros history. Two thirds (18/27) of all own goals scored in Euros history have come in the last two editions.

Donyell Malen's own goal in the sixth minute was Austria's fastest ever scored at the Euros, and fastest at a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup.

Netherlands vs. Austria Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

Denmark advanced as the runner-up in Group C and will play Germany in the Round of 16. Denmark has advanced past the group stage in six of ten Euros appearances.

Serbia has been eliminated.

Christian Eriksen made his 133th appearance for Denmark, the most in national team history.

Kasper Hjulmand coached his ninth Euros match, passing Richard Møller-Nielsen (8) for the most with Denmark.

Serbia's Dušan Vlahović has 13 goals in 29 caps, but has not scored in his last nine caps, the longest drought of his international career.

Group C is only the second group in Euros history to see as few as seven goals scored, after Group C at Euro 2016.

Denmark vs. Serbia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

England 0, Slovenia 0

England won the group and will play a third-place finisher in the Round of 16. England has now advanced past the group stage in their last five Euros appearances.

England has one loss in its last 21 Euros games since 2004.

John Stones is the only outfield player to have started all 22 matches for England in major tournaments under Gareth Southgate. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also recorded 22 starts.

Slovenia advanced as the third-place team in Group C despite not recording a single win. It's still looking for its first win in Euros history.

Group C is only the second group in Euros history to see as few as seven goals scored, after Group C at Euro 2016.

For the first time in Euros history, both games in the last group stage round of a specific group ended in a goalless draw.

England vs. Slovenia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

