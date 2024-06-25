Euro 2024 odds: Group stage tracker; C and E up for grabs
Euro 2024 is in full swing, and the odds are on the move with each passing day.
It's an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors, as they get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.
The winners of each group will play either a second or third place team from another group in the Round of 16. The teams that don't win their group but still advance, will most likely have to play a group winner or a much tougher second-place team.
Through the first week and a half of tournament action, Germany, Spain and Austria have all clinched their groups. England will get its chance Tuesday.
Group C and E remain up for grabs.
Let's check out the odds for Group C and E at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 25.
Group C
England (1-1-0): -800
Denmark (0-2-0): +700
Slovenia (0-2-0): +1200
Group E
Belgium (1-0-1): +110
Slovakia (1-0-1): +275
Romania (1-0-1): +275
Ukraine (1-0-1): +500
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: FRA favored; ENG, ESP, GER tied for second
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: FRA favored; ENG, ESP, GER tied for second
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish