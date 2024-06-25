UEFA Euro
Euro 2024 odds: Group stage tracker; C and E up for grabs


Euro 2024 odds: Group stage tracker; C and E up for grabs

Updated Jun. 25, 2024 2:57 p.m. ET

Euro 2024 is in full swing, and the odds are on the move with each passing day.

It's an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors, as they get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

The winners of each group will play either a second or third place team from another group in the Round of 16. The teams that don't win their group but still advance, will most likely have to play a group winner or a much tougher second-place team. 

Through the first week and a half of tournament action, Germany, Spain and Austria have all clinched their groups. England will get its chance Tuesday.

Group C and E remain up for grabs. 

Let's check out the odds for Group C and E at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 25.

Group C

England (1-1-0): -800
Denmark (0-2-0): +700
Slovenia (0-2-0): +1200 

Group E

Belgium (1-0-1): +110
Slovakia (1-0-1): +275
Romania (1-0-1): +275
Ukraine (1-0-1): +500 

