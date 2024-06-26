UEFA Euro
Euro 2024: Best goals from the group stage
UEFA Euro

Euro 2024: Best goals from the group stage

Published Jun. 26, 2024 7:29 p.m. ET

The Group Stage of Euro 2024 has come to a close, and there were plenty of captivating moments.

Which goals stood out above the rest? On the latest edition of "FOX Soccer NOW," Jimmy Conrad, Wes Morgan and Melissa Ortiz provided their top three goals from the Group Stage.

Arda Güler, Turkiye (vs. Georgia)

ADVERTISEMENT

What Jimmy Conrad said: "What a fantastic goal. It's just one of those things, okay, you did it for your club when you had a chance in Real Madrid, but to do it with your country in a big tournament, it feels kind of James Rodruiguez-esque back in the 2014 World Cup where you're kind of a young star and there's a lot of hype around you, but can you deliver on that hype?" 

Nicolae Stanciu, Romania (vs. Ukraine)

What Wes Morgan said: "It was a fantastic game. That was a rocket-launcher … the fans, the atmosphere looked amazing. To start off their campaign with that type of goal is fantastic. He's been great all tournament. He's been the player that's been getting on the board, trying to make things happen. And when you got a player like that on your team, just give him the ball and look what he can do. That result helped them get through to the Round of 16."

Mattia Zaccagni, Italy (vs. Croatia)

What Melissa Ortiz said: "What a rip of a goal, back post, stick; you got to love it. But, most importantly, what it meant, given it was his first goal for Italy, and in a time like this, where they absolutely needed it, and the way that this team, but also all Italians celebrated this goal was incredible."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Euro
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kylian Mbappé mask drama is just like Clint Dempsey at 2014 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé mask drama is just like Clint Dempsey at 2014 World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes