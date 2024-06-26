UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Best goals from the group stage Published Jun. 26, 2024 7:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Group Stage of Euro 2024 has come to a close, and there were plenty of captivating moments.

Which goals stood out above the rest? On the latest edition of "FOX Soccer NOW," Jimmy Conrad, Wes Morgan and Melissa Ortiz provided their top three goals from the Group Stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Jimmy Conrad said: "What a fantastic goal. It's just one of those things, okay, you did it for your club when you had a chance in Real Madrid, but to do it with your country in a big tournament, it feels kind of James Rodruiguez-esque back in the 2014 World Cup where you're kind of a young star and there's a lot of hype around you, but can you deliver on that hype?"

What Wes Morgan said: "It was a fantastic game. That was a rocket-launcher … the fans, the atmosphere looked amazing. To start off their campaign with that type of goal is fantastic. He's been great all tournament. He's been the player that's been getting on the board, trying to make things happen. And when you got a player like that on your team, just give him the ball and look what he can do. That result helped them get through to the Round of 16."

What Melissa Ortiz said: "What a rip of a goal, back post, stick; you got to love it. But, most importantly, what it meant, given it was his first goal for Italy, and in a time like this, where they absolutely needed it, and the way that this team, but also all Italians celebrated this goal was incredible."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro

share