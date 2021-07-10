Euro Cup Euro 2020 final: What to know about England vs. Italy 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is it coming home?

That's the question Euro 2020 fans have been pondering while England fans chanted "It's Coming Home" ⁠— more on that below ⁠— all tournament long.

The answer is: Not if Italy has its way in Sunday's final. While England is in its first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup, which it won, Italian fans have been treated to more success in recent years, including winning the 2006 World Cup.

However, Italy's lone European Championship came back in 1968, with the Azzurri settling for second place in 2000 and 2012.

Now, after a combined wait that totals beyond a century, one of these teams will lift the European Championship trophy.

So how did Italy and England make it to the final? And who are some players to watch?

Here are those answers, plus a whole lot more, in what you need to know ahead of Sunday's final:

How'd they get here?

Italy smashed Group A, winning all three of its group games while not conceding a goal. In the Round of 16, Italy's unblemished defensive record ⁠— which reached a record of 1,168 minutes without conceding ⁠— was finally cracked by Austria. The Italians needed extra time to see off Austria 2-1, then knocked off Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Italy was the first to book a ticket to the final, beating Spain in a thrilling semifinal on Tuesday. That match ended 1-1 after extra time and went to penalties, in which the Azzurri advanced 4-2. Jorginho sealed the deal for Italy with a trademark penalty, hopping during his approach and forcing Spain's keeper to commit before slotting the ball in the opposite direction.

England also didn't allow a goal in the group stage, winning two of its games and drawing the other to win Group D. The Three Lions then faced their bitter rivals, Germany, in the Round of 16 and took them down 2-0. Ukraine was next for England in the quarterfinals, and Gareth Southgate's men tuned them up for a 4-0 victory.

In the semis, England overcame a scrappy Denmark team to win 2-1 in extra time ⁠— amid some penalty controversy ⁠— and make its first major final since 1966.

Where are they playing?

Expect a very pro-English crowd at the final, with London's iconic Wembley Stadium playing host for the match. The UK government confirmed that 60,000 fans would be welcomed to the stadium for the semis and the final, but the announced number for England vs. Denmark totaled 64,950.

A total of 1,000 traveling Italy fans will be allowed to attend the match under strict COVID-19 precautions from the Italian federation, according to The Guardian. Italian fans living in the UK will have a less difficult time attending, but the crowd is still expected to be overwhelmingly in favor of the Three Lions, as it was for England's semifinal at Wembley.

As for the stadium itself, Wembley has hosted numerous major finals since its reopening in 2007. The 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League finals, 2012 Olympic gold medal matches, FA Cup finals and even NFL games have been played at the home of English football.

How can I watch?

The final will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, with streaming available on ESPN+. For those looking for the broadcast in Spanish, Univision's services have you covered.

Who are some players to keep an eye on?

As one would expect, both of these teams are loaded from back to front. Between the nets for Italy stands Gianluigi Donnarumma, who took up the mantle from the legendary Gianluigi Buffon and hasn't flinched. In the midfield, Jorginho is a calm pace-setter alongside Nicolò Barella and Marco Verratti. Head coach Roberto Mancini could opt to swap out some of his attackers, but it's safe to assume that Federico Chiesa locked up a start in the final with his performance against Spain.

Southgate hasn't been shy about juggling his lineup throughout the tournament. Jordan Pickford will be the obvious choice in goal, with mainstay center backs John Stones and Harry Maguire in front of him. Speaking of fellas named Harry, Harry Kane ⁠— the man responsible for the winner in the semifinals ⁠— will undoubtedly lead the attack for the Three Lions. If he's able to score two goals, he would swipe the tournament's Golden Boot award away from Cristiano Ronaldo. Keep an eye out for Jack Grealish, too. If he doesn't start, he'll likely be used as a super-sub if England need a goal late in the game.

So what does "It's Coming Home" mean?

Oh, yeah, about that! The chant comes from the song titled "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)" by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds.

It was originally released in 1996 for the Euros being hosted in England, and it has been a mainstay for supporters of the Three Lions ever since. The singing backfired at the 2018 World Cup, when English fans were salivating at the prospect of marching to the final and winning the tournament, but the team ultimately fell short against Croatia in extra time in the semis.

Nevertheless, it'll be a popular tune ahead of and during the final, even more so if England seal the deal.

Who is favored? Where can I bet?

The Three Lions are slight favorites at +162, according to FOX Bet's insights. That means a $10 bet returns $16.20, plus your initial $10 wager. Italy are priced at +190, meaning a $10 bet gets you $19 and your original $10 back. Betting on a tie is also an option, and it's priced at +205. A $10 bet on the tie would return $20.50, along with the $10 you anted up. (Note: These outcomes are all based on the score at the end of regular time and therefore don't include extra time or penalty shootouts.)

If you'd prefer to wager straight up, FOX Bet offers a "To Lift The Cup" option, which is essentially the tournament champion. England are offered at -133 there ($10 to win $7.52, plus your $10 bet), and Italy are listed at -105 ($10 to win $9.52, plus your $10 bet). There is a plethora of other bets, such as over/under, exact score, player props and a whole lot more.

