English Premier League Erling Haaland becomes Norway's joint all-time leading scorer in first game as captain Published Oct. 10, 2024 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Erling Haaland marked his first game as Norway captain by becoming his country's joint all-time leading scorer on Thursday.

The Manchester City striker scored a right-footed shot from a rebound in the seventh minute of Norway's home match against Slovenia in the Nations League for his 33rd international goal.

He moved level with the late Jorgen Juve on Norway's list of record scorers. Juve has held the record since 1937.

The 24-year-old Haaland seems destined to break the record. He has 33 goals in just 36 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest goal put Norway 1-0 ahead in Oslo.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Norway Man. City Erling Haaland

share