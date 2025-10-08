International Friendlies
International Friendlies
England vs. Wales: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview
Published Oct. 9, 2025 7:37 a.m. ET
England and Wales face off in an international friendly matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch England vs Wales and odds.
How to watch England vs. Wales
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
England vs. Wales Odds
As of October 9, England is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
England
- 9/9: at Serbia (Win, 5–0)
- 9/6: vs Andorra (Win, 2–0)
- 6/10: vs Senegal (Loss, 3–1)
- 6/7: at Andorra (Win, 1–0)
- 3/24: vs Latvia (Win, 3–0)
ADVERTISEMENT
Wales
- 9/9: vs Canada (Loss, 1–0)
- 9/4: at Kazakhstan (Win, 1–0)
- 6/9: at Belgium (Loss, 4–3)
- 6/6: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 3–0)
- 3/25: at Macedonia (Draw, 1–1)
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic