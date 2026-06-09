England vs Costa Rica: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Harry Kane and England will take to the pitch against Costa Rica in an international friendly on Wednesday, one day before the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway. England, placed in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, enter the match in search of a confidence boost after a mixed run of form that includes a 1-0 loss to Japan in March. England did bounce back by beating New Zealand 1-0 last Friday. Costa Rica, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, has struggled in recent tune-up play. They've lost three of their past five outings, including a 5-0 defeat to Iran in March.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch England vs Costa Rica.
How to Watch England vs Costa Rica
- When: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET
- TV: FS2
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
England World Cup Schedule
- 6/17: England vs Croatia live (4 p.m. ET, FOX One)
- 6/23: England vs Ghana live (4 p.m. ET, FOX One)
- 6/27: Panama vs England live (5 p.m. ET, FOX One)
England vs Costa Rica Odds
England are the heavy favorite to win the match. Check out the full odds below:
Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Team Form
Check out how each team has recently performed below:
England
- 6/6: vs New Zealand (Win, 1-0)
- 3/31: vs Japan (Loss, 0-1)
- 3/27: vs Uruguay (Draw, 1-1)
- 11/16: at Albania (Win, 2-0)
- 11/13: vs Serbia (Win, 2-0)
Costa Rica
- 6/1: at Colombia (Loss, 1-3)
- 3/31: at Iran (Loss, 0-5)
- 3/27: at Jordan (Draw, 2-2)
- 11/18: vs Honduras (Draw, 0-0)
- 11/13: at Haiti (Loss, 0-1)
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