International Friendlies
england vs costa rica friendly
International Friendlies

England vs Costa Rica: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 10, 2026 5:59 a.m. ET

Harry Kane and England will take to the pitch against Costa Rica in an international friendly on Wednesday, one day before the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway. England, placed in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, enter the match in search of a confidence boost after a mixed run of form that includes a 1-0 loss to Japan in March. England did bounce back by beating New Zealand 1-0 last Friday. Costa Rica, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, has struggled in recent tune-up play. They've lost three of their past five outings, including a 5-0 defeat to Iran in March.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch England vs Costa Rica.

How to Watch England vs Costa Rica

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

England World Cup Schedule

England vs Costa Rica Odds

England are the heavy favorite to win the match. Check out the full odds below:

Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
We have done it! Alexi and Mosse preview the final group featuring Harry Kane and England, Luka Modrić and Croatia, Antoine Semenyo and Ghana, and Panama lead by Aníbal Godoy. Tune in to the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off tomorrow on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team has recently performed below:

England

  • 6/6: vs New Zealand (Win, 1-0)
  • 3/31: vs Japan (Loss, 0-1)
  • 3/27: vs Uruguay (Draw, 1-1)
  • 11/16: at Albania (Win, 2-0)
  • 11/13: vs Serbia (Win, 2-0)

Costa Rica

  • 6/1: at Colombia (Loss, 1-3)
  • 3/31: at Iran (Loss, 0-5)
  • 3/27: at Jordan (Draw, 2-2)
  • 11/18: vs Honduras (Draw, 0-0)
  • 11/13: at Haiti (Loss, 0-1)
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