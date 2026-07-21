Emiliano Martinez Considers Argentina Retirement After Final Loss

Emi Martinez has hinted he could bring his Argentina career to an end after the Albiceleste lost the World Cup final to Spain. The Aston Villa goalkeeper admitted his heartbreak in an emotional message, leaving his international future uncertain.

Heartbreak after World Cup defeat

Martinez has suggested he could retire from international football after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final in New Jersey. The Aston Villa goalkeeper was visibly emotional after the final whistle as Argentina missed out on retaining the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago. Martinez later addressed the defeat publicly for the first time, raising fresh doubts over his future with the national team.

Emotional message sparks uncertainty

Martinez admitted the defeat had left him devastated as he reflected on Argentina's failed title defence and his future with the national team. He wrote on Instagram: "I dreamed that we won it back, I dreamed of bringing it to Argentina and making history once again. The truth is pain is difficult to explain, it remains to reflect on many things and see how it moves forward and if it's time to take a step aside. I'm so sorry, really tried my best to help my country and my fellow countrymen."

Heroics not enough for Argentina

Despite the defeat, Martinez earned praise for his performance in the final after producing a series of important saves to keep Argentina in the contest. However, he could do nothing to prevent Ferran Torres from scoring the extra-time winner that ended Albiceleste's hopes of winning consecutive World Cups.

Retirement decision now awaits

Following Argentina's defeat to Spain, Martinez now faces a difficult decision as he considers whether to end his international career and focus on his club career. Meanwhile, at club level, the 33-year-old goalkeeper is still under contract at Aston Villa until 2029, but several reports claim that he could leave Villa Park this summer.