England star Lauren James sent off for stomping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie

England midfield star Lauren James was dramatically sent off during her team's nail-biting round of 16 clash with Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

James, one of the brightest stars of the World Cup so far, initially earned herself a caution for stomping on the back of opponent Michelle Alozie following a tough collision between the pair toward the end of regulation time.

However, after further review, referee Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana upgraded it from a yellow card to a red, leaving England in serious trouble as the game headed to extra-time.

England's Lauren James receives a red card for stepping on a Nigeria's Michelle Alozie

After a dominant showing in the group stage, James was seen as one of the primary reasons why England had become the betting favorite to win the tournament, according to the oddsmakers.

Her premature exit, in what can only be described as a drastic loss of control, gave Nigeria hope of becoming the first African team to win a knockout game at a Women's World Cup, in what would be a huge upset.

