UEFA Euro England-Serbia, Sunday Euro predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 15, 2024 5:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record (3-2)

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record in every post.

After a fun first two days of betting, we are back for Day 3 of the Euros, which features a loaded slate of games. Let's keep the momentum going.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with. So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Poland vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports app

The strength of the Netherlands is in the back and Poland being down Robert Lewandowski is a big loss for a team that has been a perennial disappointment/ underachiever internationally.

I don't see Poland getting on the board in this one.

PICK: Poland Under 0.5 goals (+105)

Serbia vs. England, 3 p.m ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Serbia are one of the weaker defensive sides here and after a friendly loss to Iceland, England have an opportunity to put up a big number and alleviate a lot of the fears and worries back home after that loss.

Between Kane, Saka, Foden, Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham, England’s options are seemingly endless. Serbia does have attacking power as well, so expect England to keep the attack going for the full 90 minutes.

TAA should be taking a majority of the set piece free kicks, so this bet at a plus price that he can put one on target is definitely worth a sprinkle.

PICK: England Over 2.5 goals (+205)

PICK: Trent Alexander-Arnold at least 1 shot on target (+190)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share