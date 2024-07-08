UEFA Euro
England semifinal to be overseen by referee criticized by Jude Bellingham
Published Jul. 8, 2024 3:02 p.m. ET

The referee for England’s semifinal game against the Netherlands at Euro 2024 in Dortmund on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) will be Felix Zwayer, who once had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany.

The game will be Zwayer’s fourth of this tournament and his second with the Netherlands after refereeing the Dutch team’s 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16.

UEFA and the German soccer federation announced the appointment Monday.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined $43,400 while playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for criticizing the appointment of Zwayer.

As a young assistant referee, Zwayer received a six-month ban in 2006 over an allegation that he had received money from another referee, Robert Hoyzer, who was banned for match-fixing.

A ruling in the case, which was eventually published in 2014 by German newspaper Die Zeit, stated that Zwayer had accepted $325 from Hoyzer ahead of a game in 2004 and had not immediately reported the incident, but said that there was no evidence Zwayer had manipulated a game and that he had eventually provided crucial evidence.

After Zwayer oversaw a close 3-2 loss for Dortmund to Bayern Munich in December 2021, Bellingham told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay: "You give a referee that’s, you know, match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?"

Zwayer hasn’t been appointed to any Dortmund games since then but will be back at the same stadium when it hosts England’s game against the Netherlands.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is overseeing the semifinal game between Spain and France on Tuesday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

