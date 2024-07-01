English Premier League England goalkeeper Mary Earps leaving Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain Published Jul. 1, 2024 2:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris Saint-Germain following her departure from Manchester United.

The French club said Monday that the 31-year-old Earps had signed a two-year deal to complete a much-anticipated transfer.

Earps was a free agent following the expiry of her contract at United this summer.

"Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a fantastic opportunity," Earps told the PSG website. "I'm very honored to become a Parisian and I can't wait to play alongside my new teammates."

Earps helped England win the 2022 European Championship and reach last year's World Cup final — where she was named best goalkeeper of the tournament — but announced on Saturday that she was leaving United after a five-year stint.

She helped the club win the FA Cup last season but decided to leave at the end of the campaign after turning down the offer of a new contract.

"The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don't feel it aligns with the timing of where I'm at in my career," Earps said on social media.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

