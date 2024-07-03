UEFA Euro England's Gareth Southgate faces lineup headaches ahead of Switzerland match Updated Jul. 3, 2024 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jude Bellingham is going to play for England against Switzerland on Saturday (noon ET on FOX) because … did you see that goal? So, too, is Harry Kane. And Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, and so on.

But head coach Gareth Southgate has a selection headache ahead of him as he decides on the final undetermined factors in his lineup, and also the method of how they are going to be deployed.

A combination of central defender Marc Guehi's suspension for picking up two yellow cards, some injury concerns, and the apparent need to shake things up after another substandard performance, means Southgate must weigh countless different combinations between now and game-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guehi was booked for a challenge on David Strelec in England's Round of 16 clash against Slovakia, which, added to the yellow he sustained in the Group C meeting with Slovenia, was enough to instigate a one-game ban.

The defender has been in fine form during the competition, and even provided the flick from Kyle Walker's throw-in that was powered into the net by Bellingham to draw level with Slovakia.

If Southgate opts to retain the same formation, then the choice is relatively simple, with Ezri Konsa, used as a sub in the Round of 16, the first name on the list to come in as a straight swap. Konsa, who plays his club soccer for Aston Villa, would be expected to line up alongside John Stones.

Stones has his own question mark after training with heavy strapping on his right knee, but is thought to be on course to be ready for Switzerland. The other fitness concern to come out of Sunday's match in Gelsenkirchen is Kieran Trippier, which is sure to get tongues wagging.

Trippier was limping slightly as he emerged for media interviews but insisted he would be available to play. However, with the team in miserable form and part of the problem widely believed to be the lack of a left-back who is left-footed (Trippier is more comfortable on the right) the fascinating possibility of the reintroduction of Manchester United's Luke Shaw opens up.

Shaw has not played a single minute of competitive soccer since he was injured on Feb. 18. If not for UEFA's decision to allow coaches to bring 26 players to Euro 2024 instead of the customary 23, he would not have been included.

Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane late game heroics

He was brought to Germany, however, with Southgate stating at the time that while Shaw was not close to being ready to play at that point, it was hoped he could regain something near to full fitness if the team reached the later stages of the tournament.

Those stages are now here, and the signs pointing toward Shaw seem positive.

"He was ready to come on last night," said Pickford after England's last 16 tie against Slovakia. "But I'm not the manager. He's ready, Luke says he's ready.

"There will have to be changes (against Switzerland) with Marc Guehi suspended but that's what a 26-man squad is all about. Everyone's got to be ready and everyone is ready to play."

Southgate was slightly less bullish about Shaw, who famously smashed in the opening goal in the Euro 2020 final, scoring in only the second minute.

"Yeah, I think that's got a chance," Southgate admitted. "I mean, we could have put him on, but he has done so little full team training that would been a huge risk. A bit more training and a little bit more evidence for us of the level he is at would be helpful."

In midfield, the revolving door approach to who will partner Rice may have been solved at last. Kobbie Mainoo, just 19, was one of England's few positive lights against Slovakia.

England vs. Slovakia: MINI-MOVIE of England's epic comeback

He should have done enough to hold onto his spot, although Conor Gallagher worked tirelessly after coming on as a sub with England leading in extra time. Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first two games, Gallagher the third before being replaced around half-time.

Then there is the conundrum posed by the subs that performed so solidly after coming on. Only Bellingham's brilliance took the game into extra-time. Once there, England greatly improved.

Cole Palmer was lively and drew audible relief from England fans when he was brought on. The Chelsea speedster showed initiative where it had previously been lacking. If more left-sided options are needed, Anthony Gordon could play either a left-wing or a left-back role. The offensively-minded Bukayo Saka spent time at left-back as England chased the game in Gelsenkirchen.

Eberechi Eze contributed to the second goal, so too did Ivan Toney. Toney and Ollie Watkins would be potential options if it was decided that Kane's preference to play a little deeper meant there was not enough of a target man at the top of the formation..

"If you've got any sort of fracture in the camp at a tournament, you're in trouble," Southgate told a briefing of England reporters. "I can't speak highly enough of those guys and it was great that another couple of them got on to the pitch.

"When you win with all the top players on the pitch, that's one thing; but when you win with all the guys that have gone in at a critical moment, that doesn't half build a spirit in the group."

Bellingham, according to several reports, is set to avoid punishment for the lewd gesture he made after scoring last weekend's equalizer.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

share