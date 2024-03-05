USWNT Friendlies
Emma Hayes to make debut at US women's coach in June in two matches against South Korea
Emma Hayes to make debut at US women's coach in June in two matches against South Korea

Published Mar. 5, 2024 5:23 p.m. ET

U.S. women's coach Emma Hayes will make her debut with the national team in a pair of friendly matches against South Korea in June.

The United States on Tuesday announced a match on June 1 at Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and a match on June 4 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

They will be the first games played under Hayes, who was named head coach of the United States last November.

Hayes is finishing out the season as coach of Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

The United States will play two additional matches on home soil before heading to this summer's Olympics in France. Those games have not yet been announced.

South Korea did not qualify for the Paris Games but has played in the Women's World Cup four times, including last summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

