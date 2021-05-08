MLS Top moments from LA Galaxy and LAFC's 'El Tráfico' 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned MLS rivalry.

And just like that, we have another El Tráfico in the books.

The Los Angeles Galaxy hosted the Los Angeles FC in front of a socially distanced crowd of 7,193 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, defeating LAFC 2-1. The game was broadcast on FOX.

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, the LA Galaxy were 1-0-0 this season at home, with three goals scored and two conceded. Their record now improves to 2-0-0. In addition, the Galaxy are now 5-3-2 (W-D-L) all-time against LAFC, including 4-1-0 at home.

Check out our analysis of the game, then scroll down for top moments.

The FOX Soccer crew breaks down L.A. Galaxy's 2-1 win over rival LAFC in 2021's first installment of El Tráfico.

Chicharito gets things started

Less than 11 minutes into the game, LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández scored the first goal of the night, his first-ever El Tráfico score.

Hernández remains in first place in MLS goals scored this season with six. Hernandez was just the second player in MLS history to have five goals through the season’s first two games, joining Houston Dynamo FC’s Brian Ching.

Double-save by Bondy

Diego Rossi, last year’s leading MLS scorer, was almost able to tie things up thirty minutes into the game, but was stopped by an incredible double-save by Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Rossi ties it up

LAFC forward Diego Rossi eventually did succeed in evening the score with a strategic goal one hour into gameplay.

Dos Santos brings it home

Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute, securing the team's first El Tráfico win of 2021.

LAFC has never held a winning record against the LA Galaxy, but they’ll have the opportunity to change that when the two meet again on Aug. 28 and Oct. 3.

