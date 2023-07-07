Edwin Van der Sar in intensive care after bleed around his brain, Ajax says
Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was in intensive care in hospital after suffering a bleed around his brain, his former club Ajax said on Friday.
Van der Sar, who stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season, was in a stable condition, Ajax added without elaborating.
"Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you," Ajax tweeted.
Dutch media reported the 52-year-old Van der Sar was on vacation in Croatia when he became ill.
Van der Sar played at clubs including Ajax, Juventus and United. He appeared 130 times for the Netherlands.
He served more than a decade on the Ajax board before stepping down after the club finished third in the Eredivisie last season.
"After nearly 11 years on the board, I’m exhausted," Van der Sar said when he announced he was leaving Ajax in May.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
