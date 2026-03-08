Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch Signs New Long-Term Deal

Liverpool has secured the long-term future of Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutch international midfielder putting pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield.

The former Bayern Munich star has become a pillar of the Reds' midfield since his arrival on Merseyside, and this latest agreement ensures he will remain a key figure in the club's ambitious project for years to come. The deal was finalized on Saturday, rewarding the 23-year-old for his stellar form under compatriot Arne Slot.

How long is Gravenberch's new contract?

Since swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League in September 2023, Gravenberch has evolved from a rotational prospect into an indispensable starter. He has already racked up 123 appearances and contributed eight goals during his tenure so far, proving himself to be a vital asset in Liverpool's quest for more silverware. Although the Reds did not specify the length of Gravenberch's new long-term deal, The Athletic reports he is now tied to the club until the summer of 2032.

An easy decision for the Dutchman

Speaking to the club's official website, Gravenberch revealed he had no doubts about extending his stay. "I feel really, really good," Gravenberch said. "I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years."

He highlighted the trust from the hierarchy as a primary factor, adding: "I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here."

Midfielder targets more trophies with Reds

Gravenberch’s impact has been reflected in the club's trophy cabinet, playing a vital role in the 2024 Carabao Cup triumph and last season's Premier League title. Looking ahead, the Netherlands international is hungry for more silverware. He continued: "For the short term, [my aim is to] end the season as good as possible. And for the long term: win many more trophies with Liverpool."

Special bond with the supporters

The relationship between the player and the crowd has blossomed, with Gravenberch often hearing his name ring out around the stadium. "I have a really nice relationship with [the fans]," he noted. "Always when I do something good in the stadium I hear them singing my chant." He concluded: "I’m really grateful for the supporters because without them we would not be where we are now. In the future, we want to give them many more [trophies], so hopefully we can get that done."