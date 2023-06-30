FIFA Women's World Cup EA Sports FIFA predicts USWNT will lift 2023 Women's World Cup trophy Updated Jun. 30, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

EA Sports FIFA has developed a reputation for its World Cup predictions. For four consecutive years, the popular soccer video game has correctly forecasted the winners of the tournament: Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022.

As a part of its Qatar 2022 predictions, EA Sports FIFA presumed that Lionel Messi would win the Golden Ball for the tournament's most outstanding player. EA Sports FIFA was flawless yet again with its prediction. However, it fell short when predicting the winner of the Golden Boot. Messi was anticipated to win the Golden Boot but finished one goal behind the winner, France's Kylian Mbappe.

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand forthcoming, EA Sports FIFA has made their prediction for who will carry the 2023 Women's World Cup trophy.

The Result?

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Women's National Team beats Germany in the final in a 4-2 victory.

How did EA Sports FIFA come to this conclusion?

EA Sports ran the entire tournament (all 64 games) using its access to its database and recent player rankings to stimulate the FIFA World Cup and reveal the outcome.

The stimulation also revealed a top three scorers who finished with six goals each. The three forwards: U.S. Women's National Team's Alex Morgan, Spain's Alexia Putellas and Germany's Alexandra Popp are anticipated to be very successful in the tournament. Putellas is forecasted to take home the Golden Boot.

The U.S. women's national team is the betting favorite win the World Cup. A year away from the start of the World Cup, USWNT were the +200 betting favorites to win it all, while England was second, at +400. Now less than a month from the start of the tournament, the odds for the USWNT have widened to +275, and England's have shortened to +350.

[Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under]

USA vs. The World: What will it take to stop the USWNT at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Tune in to find out when the 2023 World Cup starts on July 20 only on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Alexia Putellas Lionel Messi

share