Dream debut turns into reality for 16-year-old USWNT substitute Lily Yohannes

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — What was one of Emma Hayes' early observations about Lily Yohannes when she met her in person at the United States women's national team camp this week?

"She's really tall," Hayes said with a chuckle.

Hayes had seen Yohannes play in person before, but they had not physically met. In fact, Hayes recently coached against her when Chelsea played Yohannes' club Ajax in the Champions League in March. Yohannes started that game — she's the youngest player ever to start a UEFA Champions League match — but picked up a yellow card that ruled her out of the second meeting.

Fast-forward exactly 11 weeks, and 16-year-old Yohannes made her USWNT debut under Hayes and scored her first goal all in one night. She entered Tuesday night's match against South Korea in the 72nd minute and scored in the 82nd to clinch a 3-0 victory.

"She doesn't look like a 16-year-old," Hayes said. "She knows what I think about her. And I have really pushed and wanted her in this squad. She's a player I've admired — even as the Chelsea manager."

Yohannes came on for Korbin Albert and looked confident right away. You could see it in the way she moved through the midfield, played off Sam Coffey, looked to find the wingers and get into the box. She positioned herself in the right place at the right time when Trinity Rodman received a short corner, dribbled toward the goal, and cut a low cross through a crowded box that Yohannes calmly ran onto and one-touched into the back of the net.

"We were clowning out there with her and were like, ‘Yo, that was the smoothest first goal I've ever seen,'" said an excited Crystal Dunn, who scored the opening goal of the match.

But for Yohannes, she was just doing exactly what she'd learned all week from Hayes and the new coaching staff.

"Just playing my role," Yohannes said. "I think especially on set pieces, we were told where to be and I was at the right place, right time, and Trin slotted me in, and I finished it."

It was an emotional moment for Yohannes, who skipped and jumped her way toward the corner flag in celebration. The entire team swarmed her to get in on the fun — even the bench cleared.

"I think that made it that much more special," Yohannes said.

"I don't think I've ever seen an environment so embracing, so caring about everyone in it," Hayes said. "I'm delighted for her to get her first cap and you could see what not only it meant for her, and I'm sure her family, but also what it meant to her teammates. It was lovely to watch the celebration of everyone."

Yohannes, who turns 17 on June 12, is the eighth-youngest player in program history to make her international debut and the third youngest to score, behind only Kristine Lily and Tiffany Roberts.

"Nobody treats me like a little kid or anything," Yohannes said smiling, showing off her braces. "Sometimes [there are] comments, but it's OK. I fit in."

Born in Springfield, Va., Yohannes and her family moved to the Netherlands when she was 10 years old. At 15, she signed a professional contract with Ajax and has since become a regular starter for the club. She's eligible to play for both the U.S. and Dutch national teams, though has not yet made a decision on which side she will choose.

Perhaps this experience will help.

"We love Lily," Dunn said. "She's so cool. I literally feel like if she wasn't so young, I'd be like best friends with her."

Dunn, who is 31 and a mom, joked that she tries not to get too crazy around Yohannes "because I mean, she's [probably] like, ‘You're so ancient and I can't hang out with you, you know?'

"No, but Lily is such a cool kid. I feel like she's so mature. She plays beyond her years."

Rose Lavelle, who earned her 100th cap, said she will always remember her special night because it was Yohannes' too.

"Oh my gosh she's like the most mature 16-year-old I've ever met," an incredulous Lavelle said. "I feel like she's more mature than me, honestly. I think she has such an incredible, bright future ahead of her and I'm excited to see what she does with this team.

"I cannot believe she's 16 and playing the way that she is. The sky's the limit for her."

This was a second call up for Yohannes, who was with the team during the SheBelieves Cup as well. She only played 20 or so minutes on Tuesday, but Hayes has been impressed by what she's seen in training all week. She called Yohannes a "press resistant player" who can "get out of pressure." She mentioned the weight and quality of her passes and that she can play with the ball on the sole or outside of her foot.

"She's a natural footballer," Hayes said. "She's confident in her abilities. I think playing in Europe has accelerated her learning. Plays for a big club in Ajax, plus she's been playing in Champions League, so she's had exposures that many American 16-year-olds have not. And it shows.

"There's a maturity to it, even at her tender age. And she manages it. It's her second camp. There's already been a step up from the first to the second, and like I said, I want to celebrate her first cap. It's a really special moment for her and her family."

With so many firsts also comes the experience of talking to reporters post-game. Yohannes waited in the wings until Dunn was finished, and once the veteran noticed, she tagged the youngster in.

"Welcome, Lily!," Dunn screamed as she walked over to Yohannes and gave her a big hug. "Enjoy it."

She is.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman .

